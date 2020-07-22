airBaltic / Icelandair begins codeshare partnership from July 2020

airBaltic and Icelandair last week commenced reciprocal codeshare partnership, which also marks airBaltic’s return to the US through codeshare partnership. Planned codeshare routes from 16JUL20 (approximate) as follows.



airBaltic operated by Icelandair

Reykjavik Keflavik – Chicago O’Hare

Reykjavik Keflavik – Denver

Reykjavik Keflavik – New York JFK

Reykjavik Keflavik – Seattle



Icelandair operated by airBaltic

Riga – Budapest

Riga – Copenhagen

Riga – Helsinki

Riga – Oslo

Riga – Palanga

Riga – Prague

Riga – Reykjavik Keflavik

Riga – Stockholm Arlanda

Riga – Tallinn

Riga – Vilnius

Riga – Warsaw

airBaltic previously codeshare with SAS to the US until December 2010, followed by Uzbekistan Airways between June 2015 and March 2018.