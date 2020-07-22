airBaltic / Icelandair begins codeshare partnership from July 2020

airBaltic and Icelandair last week commenced reciprocal codeshare partnership, which also marks airBaltic’s return to the US through codeshare partnership. Planned codeshare routes from 16JUL20 (approximate) as follows.
airBaltic operated by Icelandair
Reykjavik Keflavik – Chicago O’Hare
Reykjavik Keflavik – Denver
Reykjavik Keflavik – New York JFK
Reykjavik Keflavik – Seattle
Icelandair operated by airBaltic
Riga – Budapest
Riga – Copenhagen
Riga – Helsinki
Riga – Oslo
Riga – Palanga
Riga – Prague
Riga – Reykjavik Keflavik
Riga – Stockholm Arlanda
Riga – Tallinn
Riga – Vilnius
Riga – Warsaw
airBaltic previously codeshare with SAS to the US until December 2010, followed by Uzbekistan Airways between June 2015 and March 2018.