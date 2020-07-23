KLM earlier this week (21JUL20) resumed scheduled passenger service to Mainland China, initially operating Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong routing. This route is served once weekly with Boeing 777-300ER.
KL857 AMS1855 – 1225+1ICN1340+1 – 1455+1PVG 77W 2
KL858 PVG1955 – 2310ICN0025+1 – 0445+1AMS 77W 3
KLM resumes Shanghai service from late-July 2020
