LOT Polish Airlines in late-July and August 2020 plans to operate Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft on European routes, mainly operating to Malaga and Nice. Planned operation as follows.
Warsaw – Malaga 01AUG20 – 15AUG20 Day 6
Warsaw – Nice 24JUL20 – 30AUG20 Day 57
LOT Polish Airlines schedules Boeing 787 intra-Europe service in 3Q20
Posted
LOT Polish Airlines in late-July and August 2020 plans to operate Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft on European routes, mainly operating to Malaga and Nice. Planned operation as follows.