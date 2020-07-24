Qatar Airways moves Cebu resumption to late-July 2020

Qatar Airways has moved forward planned service resumption on Doha – Cebu route, now scheduled from 24JUL20. The oneWorld carrier plans to operate this route 3 times weekly, on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, until 23OCT20.



QR924 DOH0145 – 1645CEB 77W 257

QR925 CEB1815 – 2300DOH 77W 257



Previously served until March 2012, the airline originally planned to resume this route from April 2020, but later delayed to 02DEC20, with 787-8 Dreamliner.