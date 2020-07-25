EVA Air in late-August 2020 schedules one-time Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner service on Taipei Taoyuan – Amsterdam nonstop sector, scheduled to depart Taipei on 27AUG20. Planned operation as follows.
BR077 TPE1100 – 1935AMS 781 27AUG20
BR078 AMS2140 – 1640+1TPE 781 29AUG20
EVA Air schedules one-time 787-10 Amsterdam service in late-August 2020
Posted
EVA Air in late-August 2020 schedules one-time Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner service on Taipei Taoyuan – Amsterdam nonstop sector, scheduled to depart Taipei on 27AUG20. Planned operation as follows.