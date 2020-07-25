EVA Air schedules one-time 787-10 Amsterdam service in late-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

EVA Air in late-August 2020 schedules one-time Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner service on Taipei Taoyuan – Amsterdam nonstop sector, scheduled to depart Taipei on 27AUG20. Planned operation as follows.

BR077 TPE1100 – 1935AMS 781 27AUG20
BR078 AMS2140 – 1640+1TPE 781 29AUG20

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.