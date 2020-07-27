Alitalia in the last few days filed inventory changes for Intercontinental service, between 01SEP20 and 24OCT20. Planned operation as of 26JUL20, based on available flights for reservation, as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible, in particular with flights to North Africa.
Milan Malpensa – New York JFK 1 daily A330
Rome – Algiers 2 daily A319
Rome – Boston 3 weekly A330
Rome – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 1 daily 777-200ER
Rome – Cairo 2 daily A320/321
Rome – New York JFK 1 daily A330
Rome – Tel Aviv 4 daily A320/321
Rome – Tokyo Haneda 3 weekly 777-200ER
Rome – Tunis 16 weekly A319/320
Alitalia Sep/Oct 2020 Intercontinental network as of 26JUL20
