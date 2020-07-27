Alitalia Sep/Oct 2020 Intercontinental network as of 26JUL20

Alitalia in the last few days filed inventory changes for Intercontinental service, between 01SEP20 and 24OCT20. Planned operation as of 26JUL20, based on available flights for reservation, as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible, in particular with flights to North Africa.



Milan Malpensa – New York JFK 1 daily A330

Rome – Algiers 2 daily A319

Rome – Boston 3 weekly A330

Rome – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 1 daily 777-200ER

Rome – Cairo 2 daily A320/321

Rome – New York JFK 1 daily A330

Rome – Tel Aviv 4 daily A320/321

Rome – Tokyo Haneda 3 weekly 777-200ER

Rome – Tunis 16 weekly A319/320

