AnadoluJet London Stansted service changes from July 2020

AnadoluJet earlier this month expanded Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – London Stansted service, as the airline gradually increase operation from 7 to 14 weekly, from 15JUL20. Initially service operates 10 weekly from 15JUL20, increasing to 14 weekly from 22JUL20, until 24OCT20.



TK7798 SAW0845 – 1055STN 737 D

TK7820 SAW1100 – 1310STN 737 6

TK7820 SAW1125 – 1335STN 737 x6



TK7799 STN1150 – 1740SAW 737 D

TK7821 STN1420 – 2010SAW 737 6

TK7821 STN1450 – 2040SAW 737 x6



For winter 2020 season from 25OCT20, the airline will continue to operate this route, replacing previously listed Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – London Gatwick (a default schedule listing), 5 times weekly.



TK7798 SAW1035 – 1145STN 73H x27

TK7799 STN1240 – 1930SAW 73H x27

AnadoluJet’s London Stansted service also sees 2 weekly flights each from Antalya and Dalaman, from 05AUG20 and 06AUG20, respectively.