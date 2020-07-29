Air Dolomiti August 2020 operations as of 28JUL20

Air Dolomiti during the month of August 2020 schedules following service, on board Embraer E195 aircraft. Information listed below is based on OAG schedules updated on 26JUL20.
Bari – Munich 2 weekly
Bologna – Munich 1 daily
Florence – Bari 4 weekly
Florence – Cagliari 4 weekly
Florence – Catania 4 weekly
Florence – Frankfurt 3 weekly
Florence – Munich 10 weekly
Florence – Palermo 4 weekly
Olbia – Munich 3 weekly
Turin – Frankfurt 5 weekly
Turin – Munich 6 weekly (4 weekly from 08AUG20)
Venice – Munich 8 weekly
Verona – Berlin Tegel 3 weekly
Verona – Dusseldorf 2 weekly
Verona – Frankfurt 1 daily
