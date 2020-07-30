Virgin Australia from September 2020 is adding Airbus A330-200 service on Melbourne – Brisbane route, operating 3 times weekly. First A330 flight is scheduled to operate on 07SEP20.
Following schedule is in effect for the period of 07SEP20 – 02OCT20. A330-200 schedules on/after 05OCT20 varies.
VA303 MEL0600 – 0810BNE 332 135
VA324 BNE1055 – 1320MEL 332 135
Virgin Australia adds A330 Melbourne – Brisbane service from Sep 2020
