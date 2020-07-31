Indonesian carrier Citilink intends to resume service to Mainland China, as the airline filed operational schedule for Jakarta – Kunming route from 31JUL20. Based on OAG schedules update as of 26JUL20, the airline schedules 1 weekly flight with Airbus A320 aircraft.
QG8816 CGK1520 – 2110KMG 320 5
QG8815 KMG2240 – 0245+1CGK 320 5
Citilink plans Jakarta – Kunming service from late-July 2020
