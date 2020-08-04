Nauru Airlines in late-July 2020 revised scheduled passenger operation until mid-December, as the airline continues to operate Nauru – Brisbane service every 14 days. Planned operational date and schedule as follows: 07AUG20, 21AUG20, 04SEP20, 18SEP20, 02OCT20, 16OCT20, 30OCT20, 13NOV20, 27NOV20, 11DEC20.
ON001 INU1550 – 1825BNE 733
ON002 BNE0800 – 1435INU 733
Nauru Airlines 2H20 scheduled passenger operation as of 29JUL20
