British Airways W20 North American operation as of 04AUG20

British Airways this week filed changes to its North American operation during winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. This week’s update sees the airline file operational aircraft changes for Boeing 747-400 replacement, although the oneWorld carrier continues to display 747-400 operation in its network as of 04AUG20.



As the airline's schedule update is incomplete for the moment, additional changes will be reflected during the course of next few weeks, pending on latest market condition.



London City – New York JFK (westbound via Shannon) 1 daily A318 service cancelled, reservation closed

London Gatwick – New York JFK 1 daily service remains cancelled in winter season

London Gatwick – Orlando 1 of 2 daily service moves to London Heathrow. 777-200ER operating

London Gatwick – Tampa 6 weekly 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Atlanta 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Austin 5 of 7 weekly operated by A350-1000XWB, replacing 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Baltimore/Washington 3 of 7 weekly operated by 787-9, replacing -8

London Heathrow – Boston

BA203/202 777-200ER (4 weekly)

BA213/212 787-9 replaces 747-400

BA215/214 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200ER

BA239/238 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare

BA295/294 787-9 replaces 747-400

BA297/296 3-class 777-200ER replaces 4-class 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth 787-9 replaces 747-400 (This adjustment was filed prior to COVID19 impact)

London Heathrow – Denver 787-9 replaces 747-400

London Heathrow – Houston 1 of 2 daily operated by 777-200ER, replacing 787-9

London Heathrow – Las Vegas No schedule update, service continues to display 1 daily 747-400 (A380 02JAN21 – 10JAN21)

London Heathrow – Los Angeles Except BA281/280 4 of 7 weekly operated by new 4-class 777-300ER instead of 787-9, BA continues to display BA269/268 with A380, BA283/282 with 747-400

London Heathrow – Miami

BA207/206 A380 replaces 747-400

BA211/210 continues to display 747-400

BA209/208 777-200ER replaces 747-400



London Heathrow – Montreal 1 daily 787-8

London Heathrow – Nashville 5 weekly 787-8

London Heathrow – Newark 2 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – New Orleans 5 weekly 787-8

London Heathrow – New York JFK Except BA183/178 continues to display 747-400, the other 7 daily flights operated by 777-200ER (mostly operated by new 4-class aircraft)

London Heathrow – Orlando 1 daily 3-class 777-200ER, new nonstop route (Previously reported on Airlineroute, BA operated 1-stop London Heathrow – Orlando service in mid-80s)

London Heathrow – Philadelphia No schedule update, service continues to display 1 daily 747-400 and 5 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Phoenix 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Pittsburgh 4 weekly 787-8

London Heathrow – San Diego 5 of 7 weekly displays 787-9, while 747-400 continues to operate 2 weekly

London Heathrow – San Francisco

BA285/284 777-300ER replaces 747-400

BA287/286 continues to display A380/777-200ER

London Heathrow – San Jose CA 1 daily 787-9

London Heathrow – Seattle BA049/048 787-10 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily (BA053/052 3 weekly 777-200ER)

London Heathrow – Toronto

BA093/092 787-8 replaced by 5 weekly 787-10 and 2 weekly 787-9

BA099/098 787-9 replaces -8



London Heathrow – Vancouver 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles No schedule update, service continues to display 1 daily each 747-400/787-9