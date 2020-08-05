Emirates Sep 2020 onward network adjustment as of 04AUG20

Emirates this week filed additional changes to its network, as the airline cancels 4 additional destinations, and aircraft adjustment on Milan – New York sector. Latest adjustment as of 04AUG20 as follows.



Following cancellation or aircraft adjustment is scheduled on permanent basis:

Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily 777-200LR service cancelled permanently (Previously reported)

Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly 777-200LR service cancelled permanently, previously scheduled to resume on 01SEP20

Dubai – Milan Malpensa – New York JFK 777-300ER replaces A380 permanently from 01SEP20, 1 daily

Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 4 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently, previously scheduled to resume on 02SEP20

Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently, previously scheduled to resume on 01SEP20



Latest update on planned service reduction between 01OCT20 and 27MAR21:

Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, A380 operating (Previous plan: 2 daily A380 and 1 daily 777-300ER)

Dubai – Phuket 2nd daily seasonal service during winter season cancelled (Previously not reported on Airlineroute)



Previously reported service reduction or cancellation between 01OCT20 and 27MAR21:

Dubai – Bangkok Nonstop sector reduces from 5 to 4 daily (EK374/375 A380 cancelled)

Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop sector reduces from 16 to 14 weekly (Barcelona – Mexico City sector unchanged)

Dubai – Brisbane Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (EK434/435 A380 cancelled)

Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 4 to 3 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Frankfurt Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating (EK043/044 777-300ER cancelled)

Dubai – Glasgow Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (EK061/062 A380 cancelled)

Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Hong Kong Nonstop sector reduces from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating (EK386/387 777-300ER cancelled)

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER

Dubai – London Gatwick Reduce from 3 to 1 daily upon service resumption, A380 operating

Dubai – London Stansted Reduce from 2 to 1 daily upon service resumption, 777-300ER operating (Overall service for London reduces from 11 to 8 daily)

Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Milan Malpensa Nonstop sector reduces from 3 to 2 daily, EK091/092 operated by A380 (Milan Malpensa – New York JFK sector unchanged)

Dubai – Munich Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Newark 1 daily nonstop service cancelled (1-stop via Athens maintained with 777-300ER)

Dubai – Stockholm Arlanda eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Sydney Nonstop sector reduces from 3 to 2 daily (EK416/417 777-300ER/A380 cancelled. Sydney – Christchurch sector unchanged)

Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating (EK125/126 777-300ER cancelled)



Additional changes remain highly possible.