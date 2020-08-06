China Airlines delays Taipei – Chiang Mai launch to March 2021

China Airlines in recent schedule update once again delays planned Taipei Taoyuan – Chiang Mai service. Previously scheduled to commence on 02OCT20, the Skyteam member’s service to The Host City of Routes Asia 2021 is now scheduled to begin on 30MAR21. Original launch date for this service was scheduled in late-March 2020.



CI851 TPE0730 – 1020CNX 738 x147

CI852 CNX1120 – 1635TPE 738 x147