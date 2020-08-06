Jin Air resumes Guam service in mid-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Jin Air starting next week is resuming Seoul Incheon – Guam service, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The airline initially schedules service operates every 14 days from 12AUG20, however the airline this week plans to increase to once weekly.

LJ641 ICN0900 – 1425GUM 738 3
LJ642 GUM1555 – 1925ICN 738 3

