Jin Air starting next week is resuming Seoul Incheon – Guam service, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The airline initially schedules service operates every 14 days from 12AUG20, however the airline this week plans to increase to once weekly.
LJ641 ICN0900 – 1425GUM 738 3
LJ642 GUM1555 – 1925ICN 738 3
Jin Air resumes Guam service in mid-August 2020
Posted
Jin Air starting next week is resuming Seoul Incheon – Guam service, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The airline initially schedules service operates every 14 days from 12AUG20, however the airline this week plans to increase to once weekly.