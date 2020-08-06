Montenegro Airlines 01-14AUG20 operations as of 02AUG20

Montenegro Airlines in the first half of August 2020 schedules following service, with 11 routes being scheduled with Embraer E195 and Fokker 100 aircraft.



The airline’s current schedule listing is displaying additional service restoration on various routes from 15AUG20, however this remain likely to change. Following operation focuses on the period of 01AUG20 – 14AUG20.



Podgorica – Copenhagen 2 weekly E195

Podgorica – Dusseldorf 2 weekly E195

Podgorica – Frankfurt 3 weekly E195

Podgorica – Ljubljana 1 weekly E195

Podgorica – Lyon 1 weekly Fokker 100

Podgorica – Paris CDG 3 weekly E195/Fokker 100

Podgorica – Rome Fokker 100 operates on 14AUG20

Podgorica – Vienna 1 weekly E195

Podgorica – Zurich 2 weekly Fokker 100

Tivat – Hannover 1 weekly E195

Tivat – London Gatwick 1 weekly E195