Ukrainian carrier SkyUp Airlines from late-September 2020 plans to offer Kyiv Borispil – Istanbul service, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. From 25SEP20, the airline will operate this route 3 times weekly.
PQ491 KBP1125 – 1315IST 738 135
PQ492 IST1415 – 1605KBP 738 135
SkyUp Airlines adds Kyiv – Istanbul service from late-Sep 2020
