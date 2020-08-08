Delta closes S21 Portland OR – London Heathrow bookings in S21 as of 08AUG20

Delta Air Lines in recent inventory update filed changes for Portland OR – London Heathrow route for summer 2021 season. Current schedule listing shows Delta operating 1 daily seasonal service from 24APR21 with 767-300ER, however reservation is not available.



On various date, the airline is displaying 1 or 2 seats available for reservation.



DL036 PDX1930 – 1330+1LHR 76W D

DL037 LHR1250 – 1520PDX 76W D