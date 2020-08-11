Qatar Airways resumes New Zealand service from mid-August 2020

Qatar Airways has opened reservation for New Zealand, although current inventory lists Auckland departure available for reservation. The oneWorld carrier from 18AUG20 will operate Doha – Brisbane – Auckland routing 3 times weekly, on board Airbus A350-1000XWB aircraft. The airline originally intended to operate this routing from 02AUG20.



QR912 DOH0125 – 2215BNE2345 – 0445+1AKL 351 246

QR913 AKL1815 – 2000BNE2130 – 0525+1DOH 351 357



The airline does not have local traffic rights on Brisbane – Auckland sector.