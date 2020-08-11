American Airlines temporary suspends Vancouver service Sep 2020 - Jan 2021

American Airlines from September 2020 temporary suspends service to Vancouver, as the oneWorld member cancels Dallas/Ft. Worth – Vancouver service, between 08SEP20 and 04JAN21. The airline plans to resume this route on 05JAN21, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates twice daily.



AA2185 DFW0915 – 1142YVR 738 D

AA1539 DFW1650 – 1910YVR 738 D



AA1797 YVR0710 – 1322DFW 738 D

AA2185 YVR1300 – 1917DFW 738 D



For service to Vancouver, the oneWorld member tentatively plans to resume following departures from 03JUN21: Chicago O’Hare, Los Angeles and Phoenix.