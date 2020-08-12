SriLankan Airlines schedules one-time South Africa charter in late-August 2020

By Jim Liu

SriLankan Airlines in late-August 2020 schedules one-time inbound charter from South Africa, scheduled on 28AUG20. The A330-200 aircraft is scheduled to operate Johannesburg – Colombo sector on nonstop basis.

UL1708 JNB0050 – 1245CMB 332