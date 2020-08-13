Cebu Pacific from 17AUG20 is reducing Manila – Singapore service, as the airline schedules 2 weekly flights, instead of 3. This route is operated by Airbus A321neo aircraft, switching to A321ceo aircraft form 03SEP20.
The following schedule is effective 20AUG20 – 30AUG20.
5J807 MNL2025 – 0005+1SIN 32Q 46
5J808 SIN0135 – 0535MNL 32Q 57
Cebu Pacific Singapore service changes from late-August 2020
