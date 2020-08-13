FlyPelican adds seasonal Ballina – Dubbo service from late-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Australian carrier FlyPelican starting late-August 2020 is launching new seasonal route on Ballina – Dubbo route. The airline will operate twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays, effective 28AUG20. This route will be served by Jetstream J32 aircraft.

FP562 BNK0915 – 1100DBO J32 1
FP563 BNK1110 – 1255DBO J32 5

FP653 DBO1130 – 1315BNK J32 1
FP654 DBO1325 – 1505BNK J32 5

