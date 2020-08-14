Austrian Airlines in the last few days filed inventory update for its Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. As of 13AUG20, following Intercontinental routes are not available for reservation:
Vienna – Beijing Capital
Vienna – Montreal
Vienna – New York JFK
Other inventory changes include the following:
Vienna – Cape Town Reservation closed for travel until 15DEC20. First available flight for reservation scheduled on 19DEC20
Vienna – Mauritius Reservation closed for travel until 17DEC20. First available flight for reservation scheduled on 19DEC20
Vienna – Tel Aviv 1 of 3 daily open for reservation
Austrian NW20 Intercontinental inventory adjustment as of 13AUG20
