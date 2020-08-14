Austrian NW20 Intercontinental inventory adjustment as of 13AUG20

Austrian Airlines in the last few days filed inventory update for its Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. As of 13AUG20, following Intercontinental routes are not available for reservation:



Vienna – Beijing Capital

Vienna – Montreal

Vienna – New York JFK



Other inventory changes include the following:

Vienna – Cape Town Reservation closed for travel until 15DEC20. First available flight for reservation scheduled on 19DEC20

Vienna – Mauritius Reservation closed for travel until 17DEC20. First available flight for reservation scheduled on 19DEC20

Vienna – Tel Aviv 1 of 3 daily open for reservation