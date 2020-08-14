Condor NS21 Long-Haul operations as of 13AUG20

Condor this week filed planned long-haul service for Northern Summer 2021 season, as the airline’s downloadable timetable (via Condor website) begins to list long-haul operation overview.



Listed frequency below is based on peak season from late-June 2021. The frequency comparison is based on GDS schedules listing as of 13AUG20, vs summer peak season from late-June 2020 listing of 16FEB20 OAG schedules (prior to COVID-19 impact).



Additional changes to be filed in the next few months.



Frankfurt – Anchorage 2 weekly (Nonstop sector reduced from 3 to 2 weekly)

Frankfurt – Anchorage – Fairbanks – Anchorage 1 weekly

Frankfurt – Baltimore/Washington 3 weekly (Reduced from 4 weekly)

Frankfurt – Calgary 2 weekly (Reduced from 3 weekly)

Frankfurt – Cancun 4 weekly (Reduced from 5 weekly)

Frankfurt – Halifax 3 weekly (Reduced from 4 weekly)

Frankfurt – Havana 2 weekly

Frankfurt – Havana – Montego Bay – Frankfurt 1 weekly (new routing, replacing via Holguin on outbound)

Frankfurt – Holguin 1 weekly (Holguin overall service reduced from 2 to 1 weekly)

Frankfurt – Las Vegas 4 weekly (Reduced from 5 weekly)

Frankfurt – Mombasa – Zanzibar – Frankfurt 2 weekly

Frankfurt – Montego Bay 1 weekly

Frankfurt – Mauritius 3 weekly

Frankfurt – Minneapolis/St. Paul 3 weekly (Reduced from 4 weekly)

Frankfurt – Phoenix 3 weekly

Frankfurt – Portland OR 4 weekly (Reduced from 5 weekly)

Frankfurt – Puerto Plata – Santo Domingo – Frankfurt 1 weekly

Frankfurt – Punta Cana 4 weekly

Frankfurt – Santo Domingo 1 weekly

Frankfurt – Seattle 7 weekly

Frankfurt – Toronto 5 weekly

Frankfurt – Varadero 2 weekly (Increase from 1 weekly)

Frankfurt – Whitehorse 1 weekly

Frankfurt – Windhoek 2 weekly



Following routing is not scheduled in Summer 2021 season:

Frankfurt – Edmonton

Frankfurt – Kilimanjaro – Mombasa – Frankfurt

Frankfurt – Mahe Island

Frankfurt – New Orleans

Frankfurt – Pittsburgh

Frankfurt – San Juan

Frankfurt – Santo Domingo – San Jose (Costa Rica)

Frankfurt – Tobago – Bridgetown – Frankfurt

Frankfurt – Vancouver

Munich – Cancun

Munich – Halifax

Munich – Punta Cana

Munich – Seattle