Condor NS21 Long-Haul operations as of 13AUG20

Condor this week filed planned long-haul service for Northern Summer 2021 season, as the airline’s downloadable timetable (via Condor website) begins to list long-haul operation overview.
Listed frequency below is based on peak season from late-June 2021. The frequency comparison is based on GDS schedules listing as of 13AUG20, vs summer peak season from late-June 2020 listing of 16FEB20 OAG schedules (prior to COVID-19 impact).
Additional changes to be filed in the next few months.
Frankfurt – Anchorage 2 weekly (Nonstop sector reduced from 3 to 2 weekly)
Frankfurt – Anchorage – Fairbanks – Anchorage 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Baltimore/Washington 3 weekly (Reduced from 4 weekly)
Frankfurt – Calgary 2 weekly (Reduced from 3 weekly)
Frankfurt – Cancun 4 weekly (Reduced from 5 weekly)
Frankfurt – Halifax 3 weekly (Reduced from 4 weekly)
Frankfurt – Havana 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Havana – Montego Bay – Frankfurt 1 weekly (new routing, replacing via Holguin on outbound)
Frankfurt – Holguin 1 weekly (Holguin overall service reduced from 2 to 1 weekly)
Frankfurt – Las Vegas 4 weekly (Reduced from 5 weekly)
Frankfurt – Mombasa – Zanzibar – Frankfurt 2 weekly
Frankfurt – Montego Bay 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Mauritius 3 weekly
Frankfurt – Minneapolis/St. Paul 3 weekly (Reduced from 4 weekly)
Frankfurt – Phoenix 3 weekly
Frankfurt – Portland OR 4 weekly (Reduced from 5 weekly)
Frankfurt – Puerto Plata – Santo Domingo – Frankfurt 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Punta Cana 4 weekly
Frankfurt – Santo Domingo 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Seattle 7 weekly
Frankfurt – Toronto 5 weekly
Frankfurt – Varadero 2 weekly (Increase from 1 weekly)
Frankfurt – Whitehorse 1 weekly
Frankfurt – Windhoek 2 weekly
Following routing is not scheduled in Summer 2021 season:
Frankfurt – Edmonton
Frankfurt – Kilimanjaro – Mombasa – Frankfurt
Frankfurt – Mahe Island
Frankfurt – New Orleans
Frankfurt – Pittsburgh
Frankfurt – San Juan
Frankfurt – Santo Domingo – San Jose (Costa Rica)
Frankfurt – Tobago – Bridgetown – Frankfurt
Frankfurt – Vancouver
Munich – Cancun
Munich – Halifax
Munich – Punta Cana
Munich – Seattle
Condor NS21 Long-Haul operations as of 13AUG20
