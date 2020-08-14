Scoot starting next week plans to resume Singapore – Tianjin service, as the airline schedules one weekly flight. From 19AUG20 to 21OCT20, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route on Wednesdays.
TR138 SIN0130 – 0730TSN 789 3
TR139 TSN0920 – 1520SIN 789 3
Scoot resumes Tianjin service from late-August 2020
