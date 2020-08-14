Korean Air NW20 International inventory update as of 13AUG20

Korean Air since mid-July 2020 continue to file inventory changes for International service during winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. As of 13AUG20, 30 out of 104 International routes are available for reservation.



Seoul Incheon – Amsterdam 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 3 of 4 daily available for reservation

Seoul Incheon – Boston 5 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Denpasar 7 of 9 weekly available for reservation

Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Guam 1 of 2 daily available for reservation from 01NOV20

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 1 of 3 daily available for reservation

Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 1 of 3 daily available for reservation

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 1 of 5 daily available for reservation (KE previously displaying 2 of 5 daily available for reservation)

Seoul Incheon – Kuala Lumpur 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 10 of 14 weekly available for reservation

Seoul Incheon – Manila 14 of 17 weekly available for reservation

Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 14 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Prague 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 14 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Seattle 6 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Singapore 7 of 18 weekly available for reservation

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 1 of 2 daily available for reservation (no changes since mid-July 2020)

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 of 3 daily available for reservation

Seoul Incheon – Toronto 3 of 6 weekly available for reservation

Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar 6 weekly (Only full fare J/Y-class open for reservation)

Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 of 7 weekly available for reservation

Seoul Incheon – Vladivostok 2 of 7 weekly available for reservation

Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Yangon 7 weekly

Previously reported on Airlineroute, during Northern winter 2020/21 season (25OCT20 – 27MAR21), First Class cabin (P / F / A-class) is not available for reservation on majority routes operated by following aircraft: A380, 747-8I, 777-200ER, 777-300ER.



Following routes are closed for reservation for entire Northern winter season, as of 13AUG20:

Busan – Bangkok

Busan – Da Nang

Seoul Gimpo – Osaka Kansai

Seoul Gimpo – Shanghai Hongqiao

Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda

Seoul Incheon – Auckland

Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital (previously 7 of 17 weekly flights open for booking)

Seoul Incheon – Brisbane

Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang

Seoul Incheon – Cebu

Seoul Incheon – Chiang Mai

Seoul Incheon – Clark

Seoul Incheon – Colombo – Male

Seoul Incheon – Da Nang

Seoul Incheon – Dalian

Seoul Incheon – Delhi

Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka

Seoul Incheon – Hangzhou

Seoul Incheon – Hefei

Seoul Incheon – Honolulu

Seoul Incheon – Kathmandu

Seoul Incheon – Las Vegas

Seoul Incheon – Milan Malpensa

Seoul Incheon – Mudanjiang

Seoul Incheon – Mumbai

Seoul Incheon – Nagoya

Seoul Incheon – Nanjing

Seoul Incheon – Oita

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai

Seoul Incheon – Phuket

Seoul Incheon – Qingdao (previously 1 of 2 daily open for booking)

Seoul Incheon – Rome

Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong (previously 1 of 3 daily open for booking)

Seoul Incheon – Shenzhen

Seoul Incheon – Sydney

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Haneda

Seoul Incheon – Vienna

Seoul Incheon – Weihai

Seoul Incheon – Xi’An

Seoul Incheon – Yanji

Tokyo Narita – Honolulu

Previously reported on Airlineroute in mid-July 2020, Korean Air closed reservations on following routes until 31DEC20, however these has been extended until 27MAR21 based on recent update:

Busan – Beijing Capital

Busan – Fukuoka

Busan – Nagoya

Busan – Qingdao

Busan – Shanghai Pu Dong

Busan – Taipei Taoyuan

Busan – Tokyo Narita

Jeju – Beijing Capital

Seoul Gimpo – Beijing Capital

Seoul Incheon – Aomori

Seoul Incheon – Barcelona

Seoul Incheon – Brisbane

Seoul Incheon – Changsha

Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou

Seoul Incheon – Dubai

Seoul Incheon – Istanbul

Seoul Incheon – Jinan

Seoul Incheon – Kagoshima

Seoul Incheon – Komatsu

Seoul Incheon – Kunming

Seoul Incheon – Madrid

Seoul Incheon – Milan Malpensa

Seoul Incheon – Moscow Sheremetyevo

Seoul Incheon – Mumbai

Seoul Incheon – Niigata

Seoul Incheon – Okayama

Seoul Incheon – Okinawa

Seoul Incheon – Rome

Seoul Incheon – Sapporo

Seoul Incheon – Shenyang

Seoul Incheon – Tashkent

Seoul Incheon – Tel Aviv

Seoul Incheon – Tianjin

Seoul Incheon – Wuhan

Seoul Incheon – Xiamen

Seoul Incheon – Zhengzhou

The airline will continue to file changes in the next few weeks, including possibility of re-opening reservations on additional routes.