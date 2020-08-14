Korean Air NW20 International inventory update as of 13AUG20

Korean Air since mid-July 2020 continue to file inventory changes for International service during winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. As of 13AUG20, 30 out of 104 International routes are available for reservation.
Seoul Incheon – Amsterdam 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 3 of 4 daily available for reservation
Seoul Incheon – Boston 5 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Denpasar 7 of 9 weekly available for reservation
Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Guam 1 of 2 daily available for reservation from 01NOV20
Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 1 of 3 daily available for reservation
Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 1 of 3 daily available for reservation
Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 1 of 5 daily available for reservation (KE previously displaying 2 of 5 daily available for reservation)
Seoul Incheon – Kuala Lumpur 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 10 of 14 weekly available for reservation
Seoul Incheon – Manila 14 of 17 weekly available for reservation
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 14 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Prague 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 14 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Seattle 6 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Singapore 7 of 18 weekly available for reservation
Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 1 of 2 daily available for reservation (no changes since mid-July 2020)
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 of 3 daily available for reservation
Seoul Incheon – Toronto 3 of 6 weekly available for reservation
Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar 6 weekly (Only full fare J/Y-class open for reservation)
Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 of 7 weekly available for reservation
Seoul Incheon – Vladivostok 2 of 7 weekly available for reservation
Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 7 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Yangon 7 weekly
Previously reported on Airlineroute, during Northern winter 2020/21 season (25OCT20 – 27MAR21), First Class cabin (P / F / A-class) is not available for reservation on majority routes operated by following aircraft: A380, 747-8I, 777-200ER, 777-300ER.
Following routes are closed for reservation for entire Northern winter season, as of 13AUG20:
Busan – Bangkok
Busan – Da Nang
Seoul Gimpo – Osaka Kansai
Seoul Gimpo – Shanghai Hongqiao
Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda
Seoul Incheon – Auckland
Seoul Incheon – Beijing Capital (previously 7 of 17 weekly flights open for booking)
Seoul Incheon – Brisbane
Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang
Seoul Incheon – Cebu
Seoul Incheon – Chiang Mai
Seoul Incheon – Clark
Seoul Incheon – Colombo – Male
Seoul Incheon – Da Nang
Seoul Incheon – Dalian
Seoul Incheon – Delhi
Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka
Seoul Incheon – Hangzhou
Seoul Incheon – Hefei
Seoul Incheon – Honolulu
Seoul Incheon – Kathmandu
Seoul Incheon – Las Vegas
Seoul Incheon – Milan Malpensa
Seoul Incheon – Mudanjiang
Seoul Incheon – Mumbai
Seoul Incheon – Nagoya
Seoul Incheon – Nanjing
Seoul Incheon – Oita
Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai
Seoul Incheon – Phuket
Seoul Incheon – Qingdao (previously 1 of 2 daily open for booking)
Seoul Incheon – Rome
Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong (previously 1 of 3 daily open for booking)
Seoul Incheon – Shenzhen
Seoul Incheon – Sydney
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Haneda
Seoul Incheon – Vienna
Seoul Incheon – Weihai
Seoul Incheon – Xi’An
Seoul Incheon – Yanji
Tokyo Narita – Honolulu
Previously reported on Airlineroute in mid-July 2020, Korean Air closed reservations on following routes until 31DEC20, however these has been extended until 27MAR21 based on recent update:
Busan – Beijing Capital
Busan – Fukuoka
Busan – Nagoya
Busan – Qingdao
Busan – Shanghai Pu Dong
Busan – Taipei Taoyuan
Busan – Tokyo Narita
Jeju – Beijing Capital
Seoul Gimpo – Beijing Capital
Seoul Incheon – Aomori
Seoul Incheon – Barcelona
Seoul Incheon – Brisbane
Seoul Incheon – Changsha
Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou
Seoul Incheon – Dubai
Seoul Incheon – Istanbul
Seoul Incheon – Jinan
Seoul Incheon – Kagoshima
Seoul Incheon – Komatsu
Seoul Incheon – Kunming
Seoul Incheon – Madrid
Seoul Incheon – Milan Malpensa
Seoul Incheon – Moscow Sheremetyevo
Seoul Incheon – Mumbai
Seoul Incheon – Niigata
Seoul Incheon – Okayama
Seoul Incheon – Okinawa
Seoul Incheon – Rome
Seoul Incheon – Sapporo
Seoul Incheon – Shenyang
Seoul Incheon – Tashkent
Seoul Incheon – Tel Aviv
Seoul Incheon – Tianjin
Seoul Incheon – Wuhan
Seoul Incheon – Xiamen
Seoul Incheon – Zhengzhou
The airline will continue to file changes in the next few weeks, including possibility of re-opening reservations on additional routes.