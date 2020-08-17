Uzbekistan Airways yesterday (16AUG20) once again resumed domestic operation, initially operating 3 routes to/from Tashkent. The airline on 10JUL20 announced service suspension from 13JUL20 to 01AUG20, however this was extended until 15AUG20.
Planned operation from 16AUG20 as follows.
Tashkent – Nukus 3 weekly
Tashkent – Termez 2 weekly
Tashkent – Urgench 3 weekly
Uzbekistan Airways resumes domestic service from mid-August 2020
