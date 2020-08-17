Uzbekistan Airways resumes domestic service from mid-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Uzbekistan Airways yesterday (16AUG20) once again resumed domestic operation, initially operating 3 routes to/from Tashkent. The airline on 10JUL20 announced service suspension from 13JUL20 to 01AUG20, however this was extended until 15AUG20.

Planned operation from 16AUG20 as follows.

Tashkent – Nukus 3 weekly
Tashkent – Termez 2 weekly
Tashkent – Urgench 3 weekly

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.