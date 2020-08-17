Sunrise Airways adds Jeremie service from August 2020

Sunrise Airways last week added new domestic route, offering Port-au-Prince – Jeremie route, on board Jetstream J32 aircraft. From 10AUG20, this route is served 3 times weekly.
S6022 PAP0835 – 0910JEE J32 135
S6023 JEE0940 – 1015PAP J32 135
The airline currently also operates following service:
Port-au-Prince – Cap-Haitien 14 weekly
Port-au-Prince – Santo Domingo La Isabela 14 weekly
