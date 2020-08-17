Air Astana August 2020 International service resumptions as of 15AUG20

Air Astana over the weekend updated planned International routes for the remainder of August 2020. As of 15AUG20, the airline to reintroduce following International routes.
Almaty – Dubai eff 17AUG20 3 weekly A321neo
Almaty – Kyiv Borispil eff 19AUG20 2 weekly A320
Atyrau – Amsterdam eff 17AUG20 2 weekly A321
Nur-Sultan – Dubai eff 25AUG20 3 weekly A320
Nur-Sultan – Frankfurt eff 18AUG20 5 weekly A321neo
