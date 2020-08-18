Qatar Airways later this week plans to resume Doha – London Gatwick route, scheduled with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. From 20AUG20, the oneWorld member will operate one daily flight for the remainder of summer season.
QR329 DOH0135 – 0650LGW 788 x137
QR327 DOH0715 – 1230LGW 788 137
QR330 LGW0820 – 1705DOH 788 x137
QR328 LGW1400 – 2245DOH 788 137
Qatar Airways resumes London Gatwick flights from late-August 2020
Posted
