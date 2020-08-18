Singapore Airlines extends preliminary Interim schedule into January 2021

Singapore Airlines in the last few days extended preliminary interim schedule into January 2021. Based on GDS inventory listing as of 1730GMT 18AUG20, the airline currently displays following fare classes variation.



25OCT20 – 30NOV20

Planned Operating flights: All fare classes (“Lite”, “Standard” and “Flexi”) available for booking

Planned non-operating flights: Z/S/Y-class (Flexi fare) available for booking



01DEC20 – 31JAN21

Planned Operating flights: All fare classes (Z / C / J / U / S / T / P / Y / B / E / M / H / W / Q / N) listed

Proposed non-operating flights: Z / C / S / T / Y / B / E-class listed (higher air fare and full fare available for booking for the moment)



Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks pending on further development of travel restrictions, including possibility of restoring additional routes and frequencies, as well as planned operational aircraft.



Singapore – Adelaide 1 weekly

Singapore – Amsterdam 3 weekly

Singapore – Auckland 4 weekly (6 weekly from 25OCT20)

Singapore – Bangkok 3 weekly (Based on current schedule until 24OCT20; No indication on website and in GDS for 25OCT20 – 31JAN21)

Singapore – Christchurch 1 weekly

Singapore – Copenhagen 1 weekly

Singapore – Frankfurt 5 weekly

Singapore – Hanoi 1 weekly

Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly

Singapore – Hong Kong 1 daily

Singapore – Istanbul 1 weekly

Singapore – Jakarta 5 weekly

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly

Singapore – London Heathrow 1 daily

Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly

Singapore – Manila 2 weekly

Singapore – Melbourne 2 weekly

Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 1 weekly (From 25OCT20, inventory displaying all fare class codes for Singapore – Barcelona SQ388 and Barcelona – Milan Malpensa – Singapore SQ377)

Singapore – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly

Singapore – Paris CDG 3 weekly

Singapore – Perth 3 weekly

Singapore – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly

Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly (Not available for reservation, however SQ830/833 displays all fare class codes, instead of Z/Y and/or Z/S/Y-class)

Singapore – Sydney 3 weekly (From 25OCT20, selected flights continue to display inbound via Canberra as default schedule)

Singapore – Sydney – Brisbane 2 weekly (Currently listed until 24OCT20)

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly

Singapore – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly

Singapore – Zurich 3 weekly



Silk Air

Singapore – Cebu 2 weekly

Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly (Not available for reservation, Mondays service displaying all fare class codes, instead of Z/Y)

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly

Singapore – Medan Kualanamu 2 weekly

Singapore – Phnom Penh 2 weekly



Separately, Singapore Airlines has removed First/Suite Class inventory (F / A / Z-class) until 31JAN21. This was previously removed until 30NOV20.