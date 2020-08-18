Singapore Airlines extends preliminary Interim schedule into January 2021

Singapore Airlines in the last few days extended preliminary interim schedule into January 2021. Based on GDS inventory listing as of 1730GMT 18AUG20, the airline currently displays following fare classes variation.
25OCT20 – 30NOV20
Planned Operating flights: All fare classes (“Lite”, “Standard” and “Flexi”) available for booking
Planned non-operating flights: Z/S/Y-class (Flexi fare) available for booking
01DEC20 – 31JAN21
Planned Operating flights: All fare classes (Z / C / J / U / S / T / P / Y / B / E / M / H / W / Q / N) listed
Proposed non-operating flights: Z / C / S / T / Y / B / E-class listed (higher air fare and full fare available for booking for the moment)
Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks pending on further development of travel restrictions, including possibility of restoring additional routes and frequencies, as well as planned operational aircraft.
Singapore – Adelaide 1 weekly
Singapore – Amsterdam 3 weekly
Singapore – Auckland 4 weekly (6 weekly from 25OCT20)
Singapore – Bangkok 3 weekly (Based on current schedule until 24OCT20; No indication on website and in GDS for 25OCT20 – 31JAN21)
Singapore – Christchurch 1 weekly
Singapore – Copenhagen 1 weekly
Singapore – Frankfurt 5 weekly
Singapore – Hanoi 1 weekly
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly
Singapore – Hong Kong 1 daily
Singapore – Istanbul 1 weekly
Singapore – Jakarta 5 weekly
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly
Singapore – London Heathrow 1 daily
Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly
Singapore – Manila 2 weekly
Singapore – Melbourne 2 weekly
Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 1 weekly (From 25OCT20, inventory displaying all fare class codes for Singapore – Barcelona SQ388 and Barcelona – Milan Malpensa – Singapore SQ377)
Singapore – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly
Singapore – Paris CDG 3 weekly
Singapore – Perth 3 weekly
Singapore – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly
Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly (Not available for reservation, however SQ830/833 displays all fare class codes, instead of Z/Y and/or Z/S/Y-class)
Singapore – Sydney 3 weekly (From 25OCT20, selected flights continue to display inbound via Canberra as default schedule)
Singapore – Sydney – Brisbane 2 weekly (Currently listed until 24OCT20)
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly
Singapore – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly
Singapore – Zurich 3 weekly
Silk Air
Singapore – Cebu 2 weekly
Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly (Not available for reservation, Mondays service displaying all fare class codes, instead of Z/Y)
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly
Singapore – Medan Kualanamu 2 weekly
Singapore – Phnom Penh 2 weekly
Separately, Singapore Airlines has removed First/Suite Class inventory (F / A / Z-class) until 31JAN21. This was previously removed until 30NOV20.