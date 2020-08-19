Emirates in September 2020 is resuming service to Poland, with first Dubai – Warsaw flight scheduled on 04SEP20. Service initially operates twice weekly with 777-300ER, increasing to 3 weekly in October.
EK179 DXB0810 – 1215WAW 77W 57
EK180 WAW1500 – 2245DXB 77W 57
Service operates 3 weekly (Day 357) from 07OCT20.
Emirates resumes Warsaw service in Sep 2020
Posted
