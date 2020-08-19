Turkish Airlines moves Newark / Vancouver launch to Nov/Dec 2020

Turkish Airlines in this week’s schedule update further revised planned service to Newark and Vancouver. Previously scheduled from October 2020, both routes are now scheduled to commence in late-November and early-December, respectively.



Istanbul – Newark Service further delayed to 21NOV20, 1 daily A330-300

Istanbul – Vancouver Service further delayed to 01DEC20, 3 weekly 787-9