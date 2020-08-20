Virgin Atlantic in the last few weeks revised planned operation to India, now scheduled to resume in September 2020. Revised operation between 01SEP20 and 24OCT20 as follows.
London Heathrow – Delhi eff 01SEP20 3 weekly 787-9
VS302 LHR1055 – 2355DEL 789 246
VS303 DEL0200 – 0645LHR 789 357
Service operates 4 weekly from 01OCT20.
London Heathrow – Mumbai eff 16SEP20 4 weekly 787-9
VS354 LHR1030 – 0005+1BOM 789 x257
VS355 BOM0215 – 0700LHR 789 x136
Virgin Atlantic Sep/Oct 2020 India operations as of 19AUG20
