Air China NW20 Preliminary Long-Haul changes as of 19AUG20

Air China in recent schedule update filed preliminary long-haul changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season, from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. As of 19AUG20, the Star Alliance carrier’s International service remains unavailable for reservation in the GDS, however the airline has filed changes in timetable listing.



Further changes will be filed in the next few weeks.



Beijing Capital – Frankfurt Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, CA931/932 operated by 747-8I

Beijing Capital – London Heathrow Reduce from 17 to 7 weekly, CA937/938 operated by 777-300ER

Beijing Capital – Los Angeles Reduce from 19 to 7 weekly, CA987/988 operated by 787-9

Beijing Capital – Newark 5 weekly 787-9 removed in NW20

Beijing Capital – New York JFK Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, CA981/982 operated by 747-8I

Beijing Capital – Paris CDG Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, CA933/934 operated by 777-300ER

Chengdu – London Heathrow 3 weekly A330-200 in NW20

Chengdu – Paris CDG 3 weekly A330-200 in NW20

Chengdu – Sydney 3 weekly A330-200 in NW20

Chongqing – Dubai 3 weekly A330-200 in NW20

Hangzhou – Rome 3 weekly A330-200 in NW20

Shanghai Pu Dong – Barcelona 3 weekly A330-200 in NW20

Shanghai Pu Dong – London Heathrow 4 weekly A350-900XWB service maintained, replacing London Gatwick (London Gatwick operation suspended until late-March 2021)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Munich 3 weekly A350-900XWB in NW20

Shanghai Pu Dong – Paris CDG 4 weekly A330-200 in NW20

Shenzhen – Frankfurt 3 weekly A330-200 in NW20