Jin Air Sep 2020 International operations as of 21AUG20

Jin Air during the month of September 2020 plans to operate following service, according to the airline’s latest update. As of 21AUG20, planned operation includes the following.



Ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, and passenger traffic rights on certain direction.

Jeju – Xi’An 1 weekly (Inbound via Seoul Incheon)

Seoul Incheon – Cebu 1 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Clark 2 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Guam 1 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Macau 737-800 operates on 01SEP20 / 03SEP20 (Macau departs the following day)

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly