Singapore Airlines Nov 2020 - Mar 2021 Preliminary operations as of 0730GMT 22AUG20

Singapore Airlines in the last few days continues to file inventory changes, as the airline extends preliminary interim schedule until 31MAR21. Based on GDS inventory listing as of 0730GMT 22AUG20, the airline currently displays following fare classes variation for entire Northern winter season.



01NOV20 – 30NOV20

Planned Operating flights: All fare classes (“Lite”, “Standard” and “Flexi”) available for booking

Planned non-operating flights: Z/S/Y-class (Flexi fare) available for booking



01DEC20 – 31MAR21

Planned Operating flights: All fare classes (Z / C / J / U / S / T / P / Y / B / E / M / H / W / Q / N) listed

Proposed non-operating flights: Z / C / S / T / Y / B / E-class listed (higher air fare and full fare available for booking for the moment)



Separately, the airline’s First Class/Suites Class fare code F / A has been removed until 31JAN21, however this has been removed until 31MAR21 inclusive.



The following is available flights for reservation, displaying all fare class codes, between 01NOV20 and 31MAR21. Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks, including possibility of restoring additional routes and frequencies. Operational aircraft adjustment to be filed in the next few weeks.



Singapore – Adelaide 2 weekly

Singapore – Amsterdam 5 weekly

Singapore – Auckland 6 weekly (7 weekly from 01FEB21)

Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan 1 weekly

Singapore – Bangalore 3 weekly

Singapore – Barcelona 1 weekly

Singapore – Bangkok 1 daily (2 daily from 01JAN21, 3 daily from 01MAR21)

Singapore – Beijing Capital 1 daily (Not available for reservation, however SQ802/807 displaying all fare class codes)

Singapore – Brisbane 3 weekly (7 weekly from 01JAN21)

Singapore – Chennai 3 weekly

Singapore – Christchurch 3 weekly

Singapore – Colombo eff 02MAR21 3 weekly

Singapore – Copenhagen 3 weekly

Singapore – Delhi 1 weekly (5 weekly from 01MAR21)

Singapore – Denpasar 1 daily (2 daily from 01JAN21)

Singapore – Dhaka 1 weekly

Singapore – Dubai eff 02MAR21 4 weekly

Singapore – Frankfurt 5 weekly (6 weekly from 01DEC20, 7 weekly from 01JAN21, 10 weekly from 01MAR21)

Singapore – Fukuoka eff 03JAN21 2 weekly

Singapore – Guangzhou 3 weekly (4 weekly from 01JAN21; Not available reservation, however 3 of 7 weekly displaying all fare class codes)

Singapore – Hanoi 1 weekly (4 weekly from 01FEB20)

Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly (7 weekly from 01FEB20)

Singapore – Hong Kong 1 daily (10 weekly from 01JAN21)

Singapore – Istanbul 1 weekly

Singapore – Jakarta 2 daily (3 daily from 01JAN21, 4 daily from 01MAR21)

Singapore – Johannesburg eff 05DEC20 1 weekly (3 weekly from 02MAR21)

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 1 daily

Singapore – London Heathrow 1 daily (10 weekly from 01JAN21)

Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly (4 weekly from 01MAR21)

Singapore – Manila 1 daily (2 daily from 01JAN21)

Singapore – Melbourne 1 daily (10 weekly from 01JAN21

Singapore – Milan Malpensa 2 weekly

Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 1 weekly

Singapore – Mumbai 3 weekly (1 daily from 01MAR21)

Singapore – Munich 3 weekly

Singapore – Nagoya eff 03JAN21 2 weekly

Singapore – Newark eff 03MAR21 3 weekly

Singapore – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01FEB21)

Singapore – Paris CDG 3 weekly

Singapore – Perth 10 weekly (From 01NOV20 to 31JAN21, all flights displaying Z/Y class only from SIN from 01NOV20 to 31JAN21. From PER, 10 flights during the same period displaying Z/C/Y/B/E/M class)

Singapore – Rome 2 weekly

Singapore – San Francisco eff 01MAR21 5 weekly

Singapore – Seoul Incheon 1 daily (10 weekly from 03JAN21)

Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily (Not available for reservation, however SQ830/833 displaying all fare class codes. From 01JAN21, SQ836/825 3 of 7 weekly also displaying all fare class codes)

Singapore – Sydney 1 daily (10 weekly from 01JAN21)

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01JAN21)

Singapore – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily (10 weekly from 02MAR21)

Singapore – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly

Singapore – Tokyo Narita – Los Angeles eff 02JAN21 3 weekly

Singapore – Zurich 5 weekly



Silk Air

Singapore – Bandung eff 02JAN21 3 weekly

Singapore – Cairns 2 weekly

Singapore – Cebu 2 weekly

Singapore – Chengdu 4 weekly (Not available for reservation, 4 of 10 weekly displaying all fare class codes)

Singapore – Chongqing 2 weekly (Not available for reservation, 2 of 7 weekly displaying all fare class codes)

Singapore – Da Nang eff 01FEB21 5 weekly

Singapore – Darwin 2 weekly

Singapore – Davao eff 01FEB21 1 weekly

Singapore – Kathmandu eff 02FEB21 3 weekly

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 5 weekly (1 daily from 01DEC20, 2 daily from 01JAN21, 3 daily from 01FEB21)

Singapore – Male eff 01FEB20 3 weekly

Singapore – Medan Kualanamu 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01JAN21)

Singapore – Penang 5 weekly (14 weekly from 01JAN21)

Singapore – Phnom Penh 2 weekly (5 weekly from 01JAN21)

Singapore – Phuket 1 daily (2 daily from 01JAN21)

Singapore – Shenzhen 4 weekly (5 weekly from 01JAN21; Not available for reservation, 4-5 of 12 weekly displaying all fare class codes)

Singapore – Siem Reap eff 01JAN21 3 weekly

Singapore – Surabaya 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01JAN21)

Singapore – Xiamen 3 weekly (Not available for reservation, 3 of 7 weekly displaying all fare class codes)

Singapore – Yangon 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01JAN21)