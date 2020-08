Iberia adds A350 Los Angeles / Tokyo service from late-March 2021

Iberia in Summer 2020 season plans to operational aircraft changes for Los Angeles and Tokyo Narita, as the carrier schedules Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, instead of Airbus A330-200 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.



Madrid – Los Angeles eff 29MAR21 2-3 of 5 weekly operated by A350, replacing A330. All flights operated by A350 from 30APR21

IB6171 MAD1225 – 1545LAX 359 x57

IB6170 LAX1755 – 1350+1MAD 359 x57



Madrid – Tokyo Narita eff 28MAR21 A350-900XWB replaces A330-200, 5 weekly

IB6801 MAD1300 – 0925+1NRT 359 x23

IB6800 NRT1105 – 1815MAD 359 x34