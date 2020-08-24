SriLankan Airlines Sep 2020 Preliminary operations as of 23AUG20

SriLankan Airlines during the month of September 2020 plans to operate following service, on board Airbus A330-200/-300. Following operations is based on OAG schedules listing as of 23AUG20, however the airline may file additional changes in the next few days.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights and operation.



Colombo – Dhaka 1 weekly

Colombo – Frankfurt 1 weekly

Colombo – London Heathrow 3 weekly

Colombo – Male 3 weekly

Colombo – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly

Colombo – Paris CDG 1 weekly

Colombo – Sydney 1 weekly

Colombo – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly



One-time Colombo – Minsk service with A330-300 also scheduled on 06SEP20.