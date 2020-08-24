Cubana during the month of September 2020 continues to operate scheduled domestic service only, on board ATR72 and EMB120 aircraft, based on OAG schedules listing as of 23AUG20. Planned operation as follows.
Additional changes remain highly possible.
Havana – Baracoa 2 weekly
Havana – Camaguey 1 weekly
Havana – Cayo Coco 5 weekly
Havana – Cayo Largo 2 weekly
Havana – Guantanamo Bay 1 weekly (2 weekly from 20SEP20)
Havana – Holguin 8 weekly
Havana – Nueva Gerona 14 weekly
Havana – Santiago de Cuba 8 weekly (11 weekly from week of 13SEP20)
Havana – Varadero 1 weekly
Varadero – Cayo Largo 14 weekly
Cubana Sep 2020 operations as of 23AUG20
Posted
Cubana during the month of September 2020 continues to operate scheduled domestic service only, on board ATR72 and EMB120 aircraft, based on OAG schedules listing as of 23AUG20. Planned operation as follows.