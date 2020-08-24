Cubana Sep 2020 operations as of 23AUG20

Cubana during the month of September 2020 continues to operate scheduled domestic service only, on board ATR72 and EMB120 aircraft, based on OAG schedules listing as of 23AUG20. Planned operation as follows.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Havana – Baracoa 2 weekly

Havana – Camaguey 1 weekly

Havana – Cayo Coco 5 weekly

Havana – Cayo Largo 2 weekly

Havana – Guantanamo Bay 1 weekly (2 weekly from 20SEP20)

Havana – Holguin 8 weekly

Havana – Nueva Gerona 14 weekly

Havana – Santiago de Cuba 8 weekly (11 weekly from week of 13SEP20)

Havana – Varadero 1 weekly

Varadero – Cayo Largo 14 weekly