China Southern Airlines in August and September 2020 schedules 3 round-trip charter flights to Uganda, on board Airbus A350. The A350 will operate Guangzhou – Entebbe sector on outbound, while inbound flight operates to Guangzhou, Chengdu and Hangzhou on various dates.
CZ5245 CAN0520 – 1125EBB 359 28AUG20 / 08SEP20 / 18SEP20
CZ5246 CAN1425 – 0730+1CAN 359 28AUG20
CZ5246 EBB1425 – 0640+1CTU 359 08SEP20
CZ5246 EBB1425 – 0815+1HGH 359 18SEP20
China Southern schedules Aug/Sep 2020 Uganda charters
