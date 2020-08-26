Delta resumes New York JFK – Grand Cayman route from Dec 2020

Delta in winter 2020/21 season plans to resume New York JFK – Grand Cayman service, previously served until January 2016. Unlike previous operation on seasonal basis, the Skyteam member currently lists this route as year-round upon service resumption on 19DEC20.



Initially the 737-800 operates daily during Holidays season between 19DEC20 and 02JAN21, switching to Saturday-only flight from 09JAN21.



DL1989 JFK0920 – 1258GCM 738 6

DL1989 GCM1400 – 1742JFK 738 6