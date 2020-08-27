Edelweiss Air adds 3 African routes in 4Q20

Edelweiss Air in the 4th quarter of 2020 plans to add 3 African routes, including service to Cabo Verde and service resumption for Sharm el Sheikh. Planned operation as follows. Note planned launch date remains subject to change, pending on latest COVID19 related travel restrictions.



Zurich – Agadir eff 01OCT20 1 weekly A320 (Last served until May 2014)

WK106/LX8106 ZRH1300 – 1650AGA 320 4

WK107/LX8107 AGA1740 – 2110ZRH 320 4



Service does not operate from 26MAR21 to 01SEP21



Zurich – Ilha do Sal eff 26OCT20 1 weekly A320

WK240/LX8240 ZRH1345 – 1815SID 320 1

WK241/LX8241 SID0810 – 1600ZRH 320 2



Zurich – Sharm el Sheikh eff 27OCT20 2 weekly A320 (Last served until October 2016)

WK140/LX8140 ZRH0605 – 1135SSH 320 5

WK140/LX8140 ZRH0920 – 1450SSH 320 2



WK141/LX8141 SSH1230 – 1625ZRH 320 5

WK141/LX8141 SSH1545 – 1940ZRH 320 2