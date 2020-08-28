Aeroflot closes Singapore bookings in NW20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines recently filed inventory changes for Moscow Sheremetyevo – Singapore service, scheduled to resume on 25DEC20. Reservation for this route, scheduled 5 weekly with A350-900XWB, is no longer available, as of 27AUG20.



SU280 SVO1940 – 1055+1SIN 359 x46

SU281 SIN1230 – 1830SVO 359 x57



The airline last served Singapore until March 2003.