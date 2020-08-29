EVA Air moves Milan / Phuket launch to July 2021 as of 28AUG20

EVA Air in recent inventory update adjusted planned Taipei Taoyuan – Milan Malpensa and Taipei Taoyuan – Phuket route. The Star Alliance carrier previously planned to commence service on 01FEB21 and 30MAR21 respectively, however recent inventory update sees first available flight for reservation scheduled on 01JUL20.
Taipei Taoyuan – Milan Malpensa eff 01JUL21 4 weekly 777-300ER
BR071 TPE2340 – 0715+1MXP 77W x357
BR072 MXP1150 – 0630+1TPE 77W x146
Taipei Taoyuan – Phuket eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A330-200
BR241 TPE1105 – 1420HKT 332 246
BR242 HKT1530 – 2100TPE 332 246
