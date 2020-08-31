British Airways Nov/Dec 2020 domestic reductions as of 30AUG20

British Airways in the 4th quarter continues to operate reduced domestic flights, to/from London Heathrow. The airline’s overall flights reduction between 25OCT20 and 31DEC20, based on OAG schedules listing comparison 12JUL20 vs 30AUG20, as follows.



Note the following is total number of flights scheduled for the period of 25OCT20 – 31DEC20, not on weekly basis. Additional changes remain possible in the next few weeks.



London Heathrow – Aberdeen Reduce from 491 to 313 flights

London Heathrow – Belfast City Reduce from 258 to 171 flights

London Heathrow – Edinburgh Reduce from 680 to 404 flights

London Heathrow – Glasgow Reduce from 609 to 410 flights

London Heathrow – Inverness Reduce from 133 to 67 flights

London Heathrow – Jersey 73 flights (service to switch back to London Gatwick as early as 09NOV20)

London Heathrow – Manchester Reduce from 441 to 282 flights

London Heathrow – Newcastle Reduce from 325 to 195 flights

London Heathrow – Newquay 68 flights (no changes)