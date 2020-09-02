InterCaribbean Airways in October 2020 continues service expansion to Eastern Caribbean region, with the launch of Bridgetown – St. Vincent route. From 01OCT20, EMB120 aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly.
JY762 BGI1730 – 1815SVD EM2 13
JY762 BGI1830 – 1915SVD EM2 57
JY703 SVD0730 – 0815BGI EM2 6
JY703 SVD0925 – 1010BGI EM2 124
InterCaribbean adds Barbados – St. Vincent service in Oct 2020
