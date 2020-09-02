Jetstar Asia Sep 2020 operations as of 30AUG20

Jetstar Asia during the month of September 2020 plans to operate following service, based on OAG schedules as of 30AUG20. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation, including passenger traffic rights.
Singapore – Bangkok 2 weekly
Singapore – Clark 1 weekly
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 1 weekly
Singapore – Jakarta 2 weekly
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly (4 weekly from 16SEP20)
Singapore – Manila 4 weekly
Singapore – Penang 1 weekly
Singapore – Phnom Penh eff 18SEP20 1 weekly
