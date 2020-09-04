Austrian NW20 Inventory adjustment as of 03SEP20

Austrian Airlines in recent inventory update filed selected changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 03SEP20, reservations for following routes is not available for reservation, between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21.
Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.
Innsbruck – Kyiv Borispil
Innsbruck – Moscow Domodedovo
Vienna – Beijing Capital (Service to Shanghai Pu Dong is available for reservation for entire winter season)
Vienna – Birmingham
Vienna – Funchal
Vienna – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas
Vienna – Krakow
Vienna – Manchester
Vienna – Marrakech
Vienna – Minsk
Vienna – Montreal
Vienna – Naples
Vienna – New York JFK
Vienna – Oslo
Vienna – Tenerife South
Vienna – Vilnius
