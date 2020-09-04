Austrian NW20 Inventory adjustment as of 03SEP20

Austrian Airlines in recent inventory update filed selected changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 03SEP20, reservations for following routes is not available for reservation, between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21.



Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.



Innsbruck – Kyiv Borispil

Innsbruck – Moscow Domodedovo

Vienna – Beijing Capital (Service to Shanghai Pu Dong is available for reservation for entire winter season)

Vienna – Birmingham

Vienna – Funchal

Vienna – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas

Vienna – Krakow

Vienna – Manchester

Vienna – Marrakech

Vienna – Minsk

Vienna – Montreal

Vienna – Naples

Vienna – New York JFK

Vienna – Oslo

Vienna – Tenerife South

Vienna – Vilnius